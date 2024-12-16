The 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards ceremony continues to divide opinions among many

Several predictions have continued to spark discussions regarding who will be the deserving winner of the prestigious prize

Ivory Coast's sporting director, Roger Stéphane, has stirred conversations with his controversial pick for the award

Several predictions continue to make waves as the clock ticks towards the commencement of the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards ceremony.

The Men's Player of the Year category, which often heralds the tournament, is again in the spotlight ahead of the Marrakech gala.

Simon Adingra is one of the five players nominated for the CAF Men's Player of the Year Award. Image: Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

CAF recently announced an unprecedented five-player finalist list for the award, featuring Nigeria's Ademola Lookman, Ivory Coast's Simon Adingra, South Africa's Ronwen Williams, Morocco's Achraf Hakimi, and Guinea's Serhou Guirassy.

Predictions have continued to swirl, especially in the aftermath of the final nominees being released, and the latest prediction to catch the attention of many is that of Ivory Coast's Sporting Director, Roger Stéphane. The football director recently made a bold yet surprising take on the Men's POTY award.

Ivory Coast director speaks on CAF awards

In an interview captured by BSN Sports, Stéphane made a bold statement, saying:

"You (Adingra) do not deserve the African Ballon d'Or."

His words have sparked reactions among Ivorian football fans, many of whom expected the director to support his fellow countryman, much like striker, Sébastien Haller, did in a recent interview.

However, Stéphane’s comments seem to align with the views of other observers, as only a few have backed Brighton and Hove Albion's star for the award.

A recent report from Foot Mercato has suggested that Hakimi is the favourite to claim the prize, amid growing speculation that Lookman could be the frontrunner.

With the stage set for the event at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, all eyes will now be on the gala, where the Men’s Player of the Year will be crowned.

Hakimi speaks on CAF awards

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Hakimi has spoken ahead of the CAF Awards ceremony.

The Paris Saint-Germain star explained that it would be a fitting honour and a testament to his hard work if he is crowned Player of the Year.

The Morocco star finished as runner-up to Victor Osimhen in 2023.

