The 2024 edition of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards ceremony is well and truly in the spotlight

The Men's Player of the Year award continues to generate headlines amid fresh reports of Achraf Hakimi beating Ademola Lookman to the prize

The Paris Saint-Germain defender has recently reacted to talks of him clinching the prestigious prize

Discussions surrounding the 2024 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards are intensifying as the highly anticipated ceremony at the Palais des Congrès de Marrakech draws closer.

The Men’s Player of the Year award remains a focal point, with debates heating up amid swirling rumours ahead of the star-studded gala.

Reports from media outlet Foot Mercato suggest that Achraf Hakimi could emerge as the winner, despite widespread belief that Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman is the frontrunner for the prestigious honour.

In response to the speculation and leaked rumours, Hakimi has addressed the media, sharing his thoughts on the possibility of clinching the CAF Men’s Player of the Year award.

Hakimi speaks on winning CAF POTY

Speaking on French television program Téléfoot, as reported by Le Sport Info, the Paris Saint-Germain right-back expressed his ambition to be crowned African Player of the Year.

"This nomination recognises all the hard work I've put in since I was a child. I hope to win this important trophy in my career," Hakimi stated.

The Real Madrid academy graduate enjoyed a stellar season, guiding Paris Saint-Germain to another Ligue 1 title and a Coupe de France victory. He also added a bronze medal to his collection with Morocco at the Paris Olympics.

Meanwhile, Lookman, who also shared his thoughts on the award, was instrumental in Atalanta’s historic triumph, leading the Italian side to their first major trophy in nearly 70 years.

Additionally, he earned a silver medal with Nigeria’s Super Eagles at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The highly anticipated winner will be unveiled at the Palais des Congrès de Marrakech when the awards gala kicks off at 18:00 GMT.

Rohr names CAF POTY favourite

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Benin Republic coach, Gernot Rohr, has named his CAF POTY favourite.

The Franco-German tactician leaned towards Ademola Lookman clinching the award, citing the significant improvement the Atalanta star has made to his game.

The veteran manager was previously in charge of the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

