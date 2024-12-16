Ivory Coast defender Emmanuel Agbadou has named his pick for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year

Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman has been nominated for the prestigious award alongside four other contestants

CAF will announce the winner of this year’s honour when the award ceremony takes place in Morocco on Monday, December 16

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is set to announce the winner of the 2024 Player of the Year when the award ceremony takes center stage in Marrakech, Morocco.

The head of African football has nominated five players contesting for the prestigious award after a phenomenal campaign for both club and country in the outgoing year.

Ademola Lookman has received several backing to win the 2024 CAF Player of the Year with Emmanuel Agbadou the latest to throw his support for the Nigerian. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

According to CAF Online, Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/Paris Saint-Germain), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria/Atalanta), and Ronwen Williams (South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns) have all been lined up for CAF Awards 2024 Player of the Year Top Prize.

Simon Adingra (Ivory Coast/Brighton & Hove Albion), Serhou Guirassy (Guinea/Borussia Dortmund) complete the list of finalists for the prestigious honour.

Ahead of the awards, Ivory Coast defender Emmanuel Agbadou has named his pick for the 2024 award.

Agbadou snubs countryman for Lookman

Emmanuel Agbadou believes Nigeria’s Lookman should be the deserved winner of the 2024 CAF Player of the Year award ahead of Hakimi or his countryman Adingra.

Lookman was instrumental to Atalanta’s success in 2024, helping the Italian club win the Europa League after netting a hat-trick in the final as they won 3-0 against Bayer Leverkusen.

The 27-year-old forward, pivotal in Nigeria’s crucial games in 2024, also scored three knockout-stage goals at the Africa Cup of Nations, helping the Super Eagles cart home a silver medal in the competition.

NFF releases statement ahead of CAF Awards

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Football Federation has issued a strong statement ahead of the 2024 CAF awards, backing Lookman to win the Player of the Year award category.

The NFF has thrown its weight behind the Atalanta winger following his impressive performances for club and country in the calendar year.

Lookman is the leading candidate to emerge winner of this year’s award although the Nigerian will face a serious threat from Morocco’s Hakimi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng