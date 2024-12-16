CAF Player of the Year 2024: Ivory Coast Defender Snubs Countryman, Names Deserved Winner
- Ivory Coast defender Emmanuel Agbadou has named his pick for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year
- Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman has been nominated for the prestigious award alongside four other contestants
- CAF will announce the winner of this year’s honour when the award ceremony takes place in Morocco on Monday, December 16
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is set to announce the winner of the 2024 Player of the Year when the award ceremony takes center stage in Marrakech, Morocco.
The head of African football has nominated five players contesting for the prestigious award after a phenomenal campaign for both club and country in the outgoing year.
According to CAF Online, Achraf Hakimi (Morocco/Paris Saint-Germain), Ademola Lookman (Nigeria/Atalanta), and Ronwen Williams (South Africa/Mamelodi Sundowns) have all been lined up for CAF Awards 2024 Player of the Year Top Prize.
Simon Adingra (Ivory Coast/Brighton & Hove Albion), Serhou Guirassy (Guinea/Borussia Dortmund) complete the list of finalists for the prestigious honour.
Ahead of the awards, Ivory Coast defender Emmanuel Agbadou has named his pick for the 2024 award.
Agbadou snubs countryman for Lookman
Emmanuel Agbadou believes Nigeria’s Lookman should be the deserved winner of the 2024 CAF Player of the Year award ahead of Hakimi or his countryman Adingra.
Lookman was instrumental to Atalanta’s success in 2024, helping the Italian club win the Europa League after netting a hat-trick in the final as they won 3-0 against Bayer Leverkusen.
The 27-year-old forward, pivotal in Nigeria’s crucial games in 2024, also scored three knockout-stage goals at the Africa Cup of Nations, helping the Super Eagles cart home a silver medal in the competition.
NFF releases statement ahead of CAF Awards
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Football Federation has issued a strong statement ahead of the 2024 CAF awards, backing Lookman to win the Player of the Year award category.
The NFF has thrown its weight behind the Atalanta winger following his impressive performances for club and country in the calendar year.
Lookman is the leading candidate to emerge winner of this year’s award although the Nigerian will face a serious threat from Morocco’s Hakimi.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Chukwu Ikechukwu (Sports Editor) Chukwu Ikechukwu Godwin is a seasoned sports journalist with over a decade of experience across radio, TV, and online media. His career has seen him contribute his expertise to prominent media outlets such as Today FM, Wish FM, Silverbird Communications, and Sports Brief. Chukwu earned his Bachelor's degree in Agriculture from the University of Port Harcourt in 2016. Email: Chukwu.ikechukwu@corp.legit.ng