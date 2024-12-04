Galatasaray fans have jokingly asked the Turkish club to send Victor Osimhen’s doppelganger to Napoli

Osimhen has become a fan-favourite since arriving at the Istanbul giants on loan from Napoli this summer

The Nigerian forward’s form has propelled Galatasaray to the top of the Turkish Super Lig as they remain unbeaten

Galatasaray fans have gone haywire after sighting Victor Osimhen’s doppelganger in a viral video and have jokingly devised a means to keep the Nigerian striker at the club on a long-term basis.

Osimhen joined the Istanbul giants after falling out with parent club Napoli and has instantly become a fan-favourite at the RAMS Park stadium owing to his impressive performances.

Victor Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan this summer and will leave the club back to Napoli at the end of the season. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen is Galatasaray’s leading goalscorer this season after netting nine goals and creating five assists in all competitions for the reigning Super Lig champions.

The Turkish giants are willing to make the forward’s stay at the club permanent but his hefty price tag has been a major stumbling block for any deal to happen.

Galatasaray seems to have resigned their fate in pursuing a permanent deal for Osimhen, meaning the Nigerian striker would return to Napoli at the end of the season when his loan deal expires.

Osimhen’s doppelganger surfaces in viral video

Meanwhile, Galatasaray fans were elated after spotting a viral video of Osimhen’s doppelganger on the streets of Nigeria, which has prompted some to make a bizarre transfer request.

The viral video showed a man with a striking resemblance with the Nigerian striker walking down the streets with a Galatasaray jersey with Osimhen’s trademark mask and shirt number.

Knowing the club’s financial strength, some Galatasaray fans jokingly suggested Osimhen’s lookalike should be sent back to Napoli while they retain the main striker in Istanbul.

Fans reaction to viral video

Galatasaray fans loved seeing Osimhen’s doppelganger and made some jovial remarks about their beloved striker’s lookalike.

@akbunary tweeted:

“Let's send him to Naples hahahah.”

@GS_MAMO also wants the doppelganger sent to Napoli.

“Let's hit this to Napoli at the end of the season.”

@67harunkarakaya is questioning who is the real Osimhen.

“They gave us the wrong Osimhen.”

@mine_zzexe is already thinking of a backup option for Osimhen.

“If anything happens to Osimhen, there is a backup ready.”

Osimhen is widely loved by Galatasaray fans despite only spending a few months at the Istanbul club.

Galatasaray president gives Osimhen update

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Galatasaray president has affirmed Osimhen will be the one to determine his future at the club when his loan deal expires at the end of the season.

The Nigerian forward is wanted by many European top clubs ahead of the transfer window including teams like Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

