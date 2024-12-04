Victor Osimhen has made an instant impact since joining Galatasaray on loan from Napoli this summer

The Nigerian forward has been instrumental to the Istanbul giant’s success this season with his overall contributions

Galatasaray are unbeaten in the Turkish Super Lig and Europa League this season thanks to Osimhen’s goals

Victor Osimhen’s instant success at Galatasaray has surprised many in the Turkish topflight as the Nigerian forward has fit perfectly into Okan Buruk’s team since joining in the summer.

The 25-year-old forward has powered the Istanbul giants to the top of the Super Lig and the Europa League with his goals as Galatasaray maintain their unbeaten start to the 2024/25 season.

Victor Osimhen is Galatasaray's leading goalscorer this season with nine goals in all competitions. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen has scored nine goals and created five assists in just 12 appearances for Galatasaray in all competitions, making him the top scorer on the team.

The Nigerian forward is also well-respected by his teammates and highly loved by the club’s fans despite only being there for just a few months.

Osimhen’s continuous rise in Turkey has made his rivals envious of Galatasaray but Fenerbahce legend Tümer Metin has pinpointed the secret behind the striker’s success.

Metin shares secret to Osimhen’s success

Fenerbahce icon, Metin has claimed Osimhen’s hunger and incredible desire are the main reasons for the Nigerian forward’s success at Galatasaray this season, Soccernet reports.

"I liked Osimhen very much again. An incredible desire, an incredible enthusiasm, and an incredible search... I haven't seen such hunger in a football player for a long time.

"He goes with a hunger that brings the same feeling to everyone. He supports him, pulls him to his side, it's like he's gathering all the players around him with a rope around his waist. It's an incredible image.

"I have seen very few football players with such a strong feeling at every moment of the match.”

Galatasaray are eager to sign Osimhen permanently when his loan deal expires next summer but the forward’s market value of €75 million might be too much for the Turkish champions to raise.

Man United suffer major Osimhen blow

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Manchester United’s attempt to sign Osimhen in the January transfer window has been dealt a massive blow following the forward’s latest decision.

The 25-year-old joined Galatasaray on a one-year loan from Napoli but with a clause permitting a transfer in the winter transfer window should any offer be made available.

Man United were keen to add Osimhen to their attack in January but it appears Osimhen is adamant not on making any transfers until the end of the season.

Source: Legit.ng