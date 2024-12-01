Galatasaray endured a frustrating evening to draw 2-2 against newly promoted club Eyupspor at home

The Turkish champions came from behind to lead before surrendering the lead later on to settle for a 2-2 draw

Victor Osimhen was both a protagonist and antagonist for Galatasaray in the match, as he failed to score

Victor Osimhen had a mixed performance for Galatasaray during their 2-2 draw against Eyupspor, delivering positive and negative moments during the match.

Okan Buruk trusted Osimhen to start with the aim of continuing his impressive form and paired him in attack with his former Napoli teammate Dries Mertens.

The Nigerian failed to get on the scoresheet, ending his run of impressive goalscoring form as the champions struggled at home against a newly promoted team.

Osimhen provides headed assist

Eyupspor took the lead early in the match through Emre Akbaba, but the Istanbul giant fought back with the last kick of the first half through Baris Yilmaz.

Two minutes into the second half, the hosts took the lead through Hungarian striker Roland Sallai off a brilliantly headed assist from Osimhen inside the box.

He took his goal contributions tally in the Super Lig to eight in seven appearances, including six goals and two assists.

Osimhen produces big miss

In another action in the first half, the former LOSC Lille forward was played through on goal with an opportunity to draw Galatasaray level six minutes after Eyupspor took the lead.

He controlled a ball over the top and won the duel against two defenders but crashed his efforts into the post in a very promising position, much to his own disappointment.

The miss summed up a frustrating evening for the Nigerian, who missed three big chances and blasted five other attempts off target. Gala momentarily moved six points clear of Fenerbahce, who play tomorrow.

