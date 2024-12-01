Victor Osimhen has been in fine form since joining Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli

The Super Eagles striker’s performance has already prompted Galatasaray to ponder a permanent move

Osimhen has begun training to add a new dimension to his game, with more clubs interested in January

Victor Osimhen is not resting on his impressive start to life on a season-long loan at Galatasaray and has begun special training to add a new dimension to his skill sets.

Osimhen joined the Turkish champions to escape the exile of not playing till January after Napoli froze him out of the squad following failed permanent moves.

He has taken things by storm since moving to Turkey, and in just 12 games in Istanbul, Galatasaray are considering signing him permanently when his loan ends in the summer.

Osimhen scores free kick in training

Galatasaray currently sit top of the Turkish Super Lig table, five points clear of fiercest rival Fenerbahce, coached by Jose Mourinho, having beat them in a derby this season.

Okan Buruk's side will face another Istanbul derby at 5 pm today against newly promoted fourth placer Eyupspor at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi.

Osimhen is expected to lead the attack in the continued absence of strike partner Mauro Icardi, and the Nigerian may have given away his next move to fans.

As seen in a video shared on Instagram by Galatasaray, the Super Eagles striker is practising free kicks, something he has never scored before in his career.

As noted by Transfermarkt, only five of Osimhen’s goals for Galatasaray have come at the RAMS Park, but his performances have made him a fan-favourite.

The Turkish champions continue to seek means of turning his loan move from Napoli into a permanent transfer.

Galatasaray eye Nigerian forward

