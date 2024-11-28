Victor Osimhen's immediate future remains a topical issue of discussion ahead of the winter transfer window

The Nigerian attacker is currently linked with the possibility of joining several clubs, including Chelsea, on a permanent deal

Amid his enviable Galatasaray form, a fresh report regarding the future of the Napoli loanee has recently surfaced

Victor Osimhen's future finally seems to be gaining some clarity amid the ongoing speculation that followed his summer departure from Napoli.

The Nigerian star, who continues to attract interest from top clubs across Europe, has also been linked with a potential permanent stay at his current club, Galatasaray.

Despite the swirling rumours surrounding Osimhen's future, Napoli remain firm in their stance, demanding a permanent transfer for the striker.

Victor Osimhen during a training session at Florya Metin Oktay Facilities in Istanbul, Turkiye on November 27, 2024. Image: Hakan Akgun.

Source: Getty Images

The Serie A giants have reportedly set an asking price of around €75 million, a move that appears to have limited the number of potential suitors.

A new report now suggests that Galatasaray may be reconsidering their pursuit of the prolific forward due to Napoli's high valuation.

Chelsea gets crucial Osimhen transfer boost

According to a fresh report from the media outlet Fichajes, Galatasaray currently lack the financial resources to secure Osimhen on a permanent deal.

The report highlights that Turkey's ongoing economic challenges have further complicated the Istanbul club's position.

Various sources suggest that Galatasaray may resort to securing a bank loan and seeking additional support from their major sponsors to fund Osimhen’s permanent transfer.

Meanwhile, the report also indicates that Chelsea have emerged as the frontrunner in the race to sign the Nigerian striker from Napoli.

This development aligns with recent comments from Galatasaray president, Dursun Özbek, who acknowledged the club's need to consider its financial limits before committing to a permanent deal for Osimhen.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Osimhen has been in scintillating form for Galatasaray, recording 11 goal contributions in just 10 appearances, according to data from FotMob.

Serie A club enters Osimhen race

Legit.ng in another report detailed that a new European club has joined the race to sign Osimhen. Italian Serie A outfit Juventus are set to make a major bid for the Nigerian striker.

Juventus' interest comes amid ongoing talks of Chelsea eyeing a swoop for the attacker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng