Victor Osimhen remains contracted to Napoli despite currently playing in the Turkish Süper Lig with Galatasaray

The marquee Nigerian striker appears to have his sights set on a permanent exit from the Italian club, with Galatasaray keen on securing a deal

A fresh report has surfaced, detailing that Osimhen has sent a new message to the Galatasaray hierarchy amid his contract situation

The future of Victor Osimhen remains a prominent topic of discussion in football circles.

The Nigerian striker, despite being on loan at Galatasaray, remains contracted to Napoli.

The Italian club, however, has subtly hinted at being open to a permanent sale of the forward and, earlier in the summer, set a release clause in the region of €75 million for the Nigerian star.

Amid Osimhen's impressive form with Galatasaray — which has seen him rack up as many as 11 goal involvements in his first 10 games, according to data from FotMob — there has been growing clamour for the Istanbul club to make his move permanent.

Osimhen himself has not hidden his admiration for the Turkish club and has hinted at his desire to remain at Galatasaray.

However, it appears to be challenging for Galatasaray to sign the Nigerian striker permanently, particularly as Napoli insists on full payment for the transfer, rejecting instalment plans and other cash-plus-player deals.

Amid this ongoing speculation regarding his future, the Nigerian forward has sent a fresh message to the Galatasaray hierarchy, clarifying his position on a potential transfer.

Osimhen sends transfer message to Galatasaray hierarchy

A recent report from Nexus Sports details that Osimhen has conveyed a clear message to Galatasaray's hierarchy, emphasising his desire to extend his stay at the Turkish club, despite Napoli's current demands.

Napoli’s asking price for Osimhen remains beyond Galatasaray's transfer budget, as confirmed by club president, Dursun Özbek.

However, the Istanbul club continues to explore creative ways to secure a permanent deal for the Nigerian forward.

Whether Osimhen’s wish to remain with Galatasaray will materialise is uncertain. At present, a transfer appears unlikely due to the significant financial challenges involved.

