Victor Boniface is under investigation after he was captured in a viral footage using his phone while driving

The Nigerian international was recently involved in a ghastly car accident which left him with injuries

Further reports claim that the striker was driving at 141 km/h, which is a serious offence in Germany

Bundesliga reigning champions Bayer Leverkusen have launched an investigation into a viral video showing Victor Boniface using his phone while driving.

This comes just over a month after the Nigerian international was involved in a serious car crash, which left him with injuries.

Footage showed the Super Eagles striker handling a mobile phone as he drove through the streets of Germany, leaving Leverkusen officials concerned.

Bild reports that the club have proposed to have a serious discussion with Boniface in order to sensitise the player to the responsibility of his actions.

Leverkusen respond to Boniface's behaviour

It was alleged that the 23-year-old was speeding while using his phone on a highway. The club said in a statement via Foot Mundo:

"We are looking into the matter and checking it out. If the incident is confirmed, we will, of course, talk to Victor about it as soon as possible.

"After all, he's not just a role model - it's fundamentally about not endangering himself or other people on the road."

Meanwhile, it was gathered that Leverkusen are already making efforts to extend his deal until 2029.

The German kings will offer the striker an improved salary so that it better reflects his performances on the pitch.

Boniface involved in car crash

You will recall that on October 20, Boniface shared a clip showing the remains of his car after he was involved in a ghastly accident.

The forward described the incident via his Instagram page, where he posted photos of himself showing injuries.

Boniface attends Davido's concert

Legit.ng earlier reported that Boniface was seen at Davido's concert as he was captured with Cubana Chiefpriest, Ubi Franklin, Zlatan and others.

Nigerian music sensation Davido held a sold-out concert at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, which was well attended by top Nigerian socialites.

The injured striker has continued to mingle with some Nigerian celebrities in the neighbouring Netherlands.

