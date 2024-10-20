Victor Boniface was involved in a ghastly car accident on Saturday night as he suffered injuries

The Nigerian international took to social media to share photos of his wrecked car and his injured hand

He was in action hours earlier, helping Bayer Leverkusen to a 2-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt

Nigerian international Victor Boniface was involved in a ghastly motor accident hours after he helped Bayer Leverkusen to a 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Super Eagles star captured the remains of his car and shared it on social media with the caption, "God is the greatest".

Boniface shared the news via his Instagram page as he posted photos of himself showing injuries.

Victor Boniface has miraculously survived a ghastly motor accident. Photo: Jörg Schüler.

The incident occurred hours after he registered himself on the scoresheet as Leverkusen defeated visitors Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

He fluffed a chance to put his side ahead in the 9th minute when he missed from the penalty spot.

Frankfurt then went ahead in the 16th minute as Omar Marmoush showed the Nigerian how things are done when the Egyptian star converted from the spot to put Frankfurt ahead.

Robert Andrich restored parity for the hosts in the 25th minute, and Boniface scored the winner for the home side in the 72nd minute.

Intel Region reports Boniface was involved in a ghastly accident shortly after he left the stadium, with his car already a write-off.

Fans have taken to the comment section of the post to wish him a speedy recovery.

@UtdNita said on X:

"I heard you got in an accident. Hallelujah u are safe my love."

@abazwhyllzz added:·

"Omo your enemies for dey pop champagne now but God disgrace them."

@Omolomo_o said:

"Thank God for your life. Thank God you survived the ghastly accident. God will continue to protect you oo"

