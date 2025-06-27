Brazilian legend Kaka's ex-wife, Caroline Celico has opened up on why she left her marriage

The AC Milan legend and his former partner were married for 10 years between 2005 to 2015 before they went their separate ways

Kaka and Celico are currently in different relationships after their marriage produced two children

Kaka broke into the limelight after Brazil won the 2002 FIFA World Cup under Luiz Felipe Scolari.

The midfielder won the heart of Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti, who signed him for AC Milan from Sao Paulo FC in 2003 for €8.5m.

The 43-year-old was known for his humility both on and off the field, displaying his religious belief at every given opportunity.

Ricardo Kaka and wife Carolina Celico attend the Giorgio Armani show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Autumn/Winter 2014 on February 24, 2014 in Milan, Italy Photo by: Vittorio Zunino Celotto.

Kaka is too perfect- Celico

Caroline Celico, the former wife of Brazil legend Kaka, has opened up on her divorce from the World Cup winner.

According to Goal, the chef revealed that she believes the football star is too perfect for her.

Kaka and Celico were married for 10 years with two children Luca Celico Leite (17 years), and a daughter, Isabella Celico Leite (14 years)

The former Evangelical pastor claimed something was missing in their almost perfect marriage. She said via The Sun:

"My ex-husband Kaka never in any way betrayed me, he treated me well, he gave me a wonderful family, but I was not happy, something was missing. The problem was, he was too perfect for me.

"I saw myself more in failure as a person, because I was in a marriage with a very good person, an honest person, a good father."

Both ex-lovers met in 2002 while Celico was schooling at St. Paul's in Sao Paulo. Their relationship kicked off while Kaka was 20 and she was 15 at that time.

Carol Celico and Eduardo Scarpa attend the 2018 amfAR gala Sao Paulo at the home of Dinho Diniz on April 13, 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo by: Vivian Fernandez/amfAR.

Celico debunks 'too perfect' statement

Brazilian socialite Caroline Celico has debunked a statement credited to her that she left her marriage with Kaka over being too perfect.

According to PM News, the 37-year-old stated that she is focused on her new relationship with her current husband, Eduardo Scarpa Juliao. She said:

"I want to clarify for those who have not heard from me in a long time or those who have never heard from me before.

"Unfortunately, I have heard some fake news and fake quotes. Let me update you.

“I got divorced almost 10 years ago, from those 14 years of relationship there are 2 lovely teenagers.

“It’s been almost 8 years. I am with my husband Eduardo, and we are having our first child next month."

Kaka eyes national team return

Legit.ng earlier reported that Brazilian legend Kaka has expressed his readiness to work alongside Carlo Ancelotti as part of the national team’s technical crew.

The 43-year-old stated that his years of experience can help guide Brazil to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The World Cup winner also noted that he has completed several professional courses, making him well-qualified for a sports administrative role in the country.

