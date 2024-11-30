Victor Osimhen has recently had to lead Galatasaray's attack solely in recent fixtures, particularly in the aftermath of Mauro Icardi's injury

The Argentine forward, who had begun to form a formidable partnership with Osimhen, suffered a rupture to his anterior cruciate ligament against Tottenham Hotspur

Former Besiktas midfielder, Sinan Engin, has suggested a fitting strike partner for the marquee Nigerian attacker

Discussions on how Galatasaray would structure its attack with Victor Osimhen, especially following Mauro Icardi's injury, have dominated recent talks.

The duo of Osimhen and Icardi, which was quickly becoming a formidable force in the Istanbul club's attack, were abruptly disrupted when Icardi suffered a rupture to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) during the UEFA Europa League match against Tottenham Hotspur.

Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi celebrate during the UEFA Europa League match between Galatasaray A.S. and IF Elfsborg. Image: Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

In the fixtures that followed Icardi's injury, coach Okan Buruk has often deployed Osimhen as the lone striker, leading the attack.

Buruk has also experimented with a partnership between Osimhen and Michy Batshuayi, though this combination has yet to convince many at Galatasaray.

Amidst these tactical adjustments, former Besiktas midfielder, Sinan Engin, has weighed in, suggesting the ideal strike partner for Osimhen.

Ex Besiktas star suggest strike partner for Osimhen

In an interview captured by Haber Sari Kirmiz, Engin suggested that Batshuayi is not a suitable partner for Osimhen, adding that Icardi was the ideal strike partner for the Napoli loanee.

"Victor Osimhen is the only one left at Galatasaray after Mauro Icardi. He can't get along with Michy Batshuayi. Mauro Icardi was the right partner for Osimhen. Icardi knows how to play," Engin explained.

"They created good chances for each other. Now, to get the ball to Osimhen, you either put Mertens next to him or make the midfield more crowded."

Engin also pointed out that coach Buruk’s bench options are limited, saying,

"Okan Buruk's bench is not very rich either. With 2-3 players left, it’s down to 15-16 players."

While Batshuayi seems to be the immediate choice for Buruk when opting for two centre-forwards, the Belgian has often failed to meet expectations.

Though he scored the winner against Bodrumspor, he struggled to make an impact in the subsequent match against AZ Alkmaar.

At present, it seems coach Buruk may be leaning toward a single-striker setup, a sentiment supported by Osimhen’s impressive form, having scored three goals in as many appearances since taking on the lone striker role, according to Fotmob data.

How the 51-year-old Buruk will line up his team remains to be seen as they prepare for their next league fixture against Eyüpspor.

Osimhen makes promise to Galatasaray fans

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Osimhen issued a bold promise to Galatasaray fans following their fixture against AZ Alkmaar.

The Nigerian striker promised he would ensure the UEFA Europa League title ends up at Rams Park by the end of the campaign.

