Galatasaray fell behind early in their UEFA Europa League group stage match against AZ Alkmaar

The Dutch club looked destined to be going into halftime in the lead, but Victor Osimhen scored a header

The goal was initially cleared off the line by a defender, but VAR intervened and awarded the goal to Gala

Galatasaray squared off against AZ Alkmaar in the group stage match of the UEFA Europa League, and the first half was nothing short of drama on both ends.

The Dutch club took an early lead in the second minute of the match through Sven Mijnans and the first half appeared to be ending in a lead for AZ before Gala reacted.

Victor Osimhen powers in a header to equalise for Galatasaray against AZ Alkmaar. Photo by Koen Van Wheel/ANP.

Victor Osimhen scored a brilliant header to equalise for Galatasaray in their UEFA Europa League group stage match against Dutch opposition AZ Alkmaar.

Osimhen connected with a brilliant cross at the far post, heading the ball into the goal frame before it was cleared by a defender, and protest ensued from the Galatasaray players.

VAR awards Osimhen's goal

The Romanian referee, Horațiu Mircea Feșnicwas, was initially confused but checked his watch and also communicated with the video assistant referees before making a decision.

He awarded an equaliser to the away team striker Osimhen, but the goal was later awarded as defender Peer Koopmeiners’ own goal after he got the last touch.

Gala manager Okan Buruk started the match with a 3-5-2 with Osimhen and Michy Batshuayi, but the duo struggled, and the Belgian forward was substituted in the second half.

Their partnership during the 1-0 win over Bodrumspor at the weekend was not exactly great, but the former Chelsea striker scored the winning goal.

Buruk will have to tweak his system and find a solution with Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, who is set to be out of the season due to an ACL injury suffered against Tottenham.

