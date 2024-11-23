Galatasaray continued their impressive league form with another away victory against Bodrumspor

A flurry of attacking attempts from Victor Osimhen and his club teammates led to a winning goal by Michy Batshuayi

With the win on the night, the Istanbul outfit etched their name into the Turkish Süper Lig record books

Victor Osimhen and Galatasaray continued their impressive start to the season with a hard-fought victory over a resilient Bodrumspor side.

Heading into the match as clear favourites, the Istanbul giants were pushed to their limits, despite playing the entire second half against 10 men.

Osimhen came close to scoring on several occasions, but it was Michy Batshuayi who eventually broke the deadlock.

Victor Osimhen reacts during the Turkish Super Lig match between Sipay Bodrum FK and Galatasaray at Grey Beton Bodrum Stadium in Mugla. Image: Mehmet Emin Menguarslan.

The Belgian striker latched onto a pinpoint cross from compatriot Dries Mertens, slotting the ball past Portuguese goalkeeper Diogo Sousa with composure.

Okan Buruk’s men pushed for a second goal, but wasteful finishing and a string of superb saves from Sousa ensured the match ended with a narrow 1-0 scoreline.

Despite the tense nature of the win, Galatasaray extended their lead at the top of the table. Adding to the triumph, reports emerged after the game that the club had set a new Turkish Süper Lig record.

Galatasaray sets new Turkish league record

According to a report from media outlet Nexus Sports, Galatasaray’s victory over Bodrumspor saw them become the first club to reach 34 points within the opening 12 weeks of a Süper Lig season.

This remarkable achievement marks a historic milestone for Coach Okan Buruk’s team, as no other side has accomplished this feat in the league's history.

Galatasaray will aim to carry this dominant form into their UEFA Europa League clash against AZ Alkmaar.

The Istanbul giants will be counting on marquee striker, Osimhen, whose future at the club remains a topic of speculation, to make a decisive impact.

With 11 goal contributions so far this season, according to data from FotMob, Osimhen will be key to Galatasaray’s aspirations as they continue their impressive campaign.

Galatasaray president speaks on signing Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Galatasaray’s president has spoken about signing Osimhen permanently.

President Dursun Özbek outlined the club’s strong interest in securing the Nigerian striker but emphasised that their spending limit would be a significant factor to consider in the transfer window.

