The Super Eagles of Nigeria had a poor outing in their final two games of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Nigeria drew 1-1 against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic and lost at home to the Amavubi of Rwanda in Uyo

The poor performances have earned the Nigerian national team an unwanted record on the latest FIFA rankings

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have suffered a massive drop in the latest FIFA rankings released after a poor outing during the November international window.

Nigeria wrapped up their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a draw against Benin Republic and a home loss against Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria before their 2-1 home loss to Rwanda in Uyo. Photo from @NGSuperEagles.

Source: Getty Images

CAF Online noted that regardless of the results, the Super Eagles finished as Group D winners with 11 points, three ahead of Benin, who clinched the last group ticket.

Nigeria drop in latest FIFA rankings

The poor results the Nigerian national team had in November have presented consequences in a short while, reflecting their standing in global football.

In the latest FIFA rankings released today, the Super Eagles suffered the biggest drop among the 202 nations, losing eight places from the last ranking released in October.

The three-time African champions dropped to 44th place in the world and are now fifth in Africa from their previous position of 36th in the world, 4th in Africa.

This is the last ranking for the year, with the next expected to be released in February, which means the Eagles will maintain their position for the next three months.

Nigerians were displeased at the national team for their performances and a drop in the FIFA rankings will further spite them as pressure piles on NFF to appoint a permanent manager.

