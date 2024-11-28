Gernot Rohr led the Benin Republic national team to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco

The Cheetahs of Benin finished second in Group D with eight points, three behind his former team, Nigeria

The Franco-German manager has highlighted the major weakness of his Benin squad that nearly cost them

Gernot Rohr has opened up on the problem of his Benin Republic national team side after leading them to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations next year in Morocco.

Rohr led the Cheetahs of Benin to finish second in Group D with eight points after a hard-fought draw in Tripoli, three points behind his former team, Nigeria.

Gernot Rohr gesturing towards his Benin Republic players during their 1-1 draw against Nigeria. Photo by Sia Kambou/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Benin won two of three home games at their adopted Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, with the Super Eagles the only team they could beat.

Their most remarkable result was the 0-0 draw against Libya at the Tripoli International Stadium, which confirmed their qualification despite the hostile conditions.

Things could have gone the other way for Rohr's side after Nigeria suffered a shock home loss to the Amavubi of Rwanda in Uyo, as noted by CAF Online, the result could have sent Rwanda through, but Benin had a better head-to-head record.

Rohr highlights Benin’s problem

The dust is settling on the AFCON qualifying series, but Rohr continues to speak about his team and highlights a key problem that plagued them during the matches.

“We have players who play very little in their clubs. Even our captain doesn't play much in Augsburg,” he said, as quoted by Joueurs Beninois.

“In these conditions, they cannot have the rhythm in the national team and hold up for 90 minutes. Hence, sometimes the drip in power at the end of the match.”

The Cheetahs moved up in the FIFA rankings released today, gaining one place to move from 95th to 94th in the world, though they remained in 21st position in Africa.

Rohr explains why he chose Benin

Legit.ng reported that Gernot Rohr explained why he chose Benin after leaving the Super Eagles role in 2021 despite the West African neighbours offering a lesser salary.

He admitted his decision was not based on money, as he already had enough, but based on what excites him about the country and their football.

