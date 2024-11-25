The Super Eagles of Nigeria debuted in the FIFA World Cup tournament in the 1994 edition and reached the round of 16

They were eliminated by Italy in the knockout stage after conceding a late 89th-minute goal and another in extra time

A former Super Eagles star has pointed accusing fingers at two people who cost Nigeria a historic victory on their debut

According to a former international, the Super Eagles of Nigeria should have won the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States but were sabotaged by two individuals.

Nigeria were one of the best national teams in the 1990s, winning the Olympic gold medal at Atalanta 96, the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations and featuring at the World Cup.

Sunday Oliseh chasing Roberto Baggio during the 1994 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match between Nigeria and Italy. Photo by Tony Marshall.

The World Cup appearance was their maiden tournament, and they won two games in the group stage against Bulgaria and Greece and progressed to the next round despite losing to Argentina.

The reigning African champions, at that time, were eliminated in the round of 16 by Italy after conceding a late equaliser in the 89th minute and conceded another goal the extra time.

Ezeguo accuses Westerhof and Oliseh

Former Super Eagles Emeka Ezeugo has accused manager Clemens Westerhof and midfielder Sunday Oliseh of costing the Eagles a historic victory.

“That team was supposed to win the World Cup, but Westerhof played the players he wanted to sell. It was not the best XI on the pitch, the wrong players played, and we lost to a 10-man Italy,” he said in a radio interview, as quoted by Score Nigeria.

“Ninety-eight percent of the Super Eagles then Westerhof was their agent. Westerhof must sell his players, he sold them all, and he made mad money.”

Baggio equalised in the 89th minute to take the game to extra time, and Ezeugo laid the blame on Sunday Oliseh, who he claimed was told to man-mark him.

“The instruction was for him to follow Baggio anywhere he went, did he do 10% of that?” he concluded.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Oliseh’s career path suggests Ezeugo’s allegations are off the mark as the diminutive midfielder did not get a big move until 1997, when he joined AFC Ajax.

Oliseh on why players go broke

Legit.ng reported that Oliseh explained why players go bankrupt a few years after retirement amid ongoing discussions on how to give footballers a life after their careers.

The Nigerian football legend, who retired in 2006, has managed to keep himself afloat and lives with his family in Belgium, where he ended his professional career.

