Victor Osimhen's immediate future remains a topic that continues to present multiple twists with the passing of time

The marquee Nigerian striker is currently linked with several clubs across Europe, including Premier League side Chelsea

A report of another European giant preparing to rival Chelsea for the striker's signature has recently surfaced

Chelsea's enduring interest in Victor Osimhen is set to face stiff competition as reports emerge of another European club exploring the possibility of signing the prolific striker.

The marquee Nigerian forward, who was heavily linked with the Premier League giants throughout the summer, ultimately joined Galatasaray on loan after a proposed deal failed to materialise.

Victor Osimhen celebrates during the UEFA Europa League match between Galatasaray and Tottenham. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Despite this, Chelsea's pursuit of Osimhen remains alive, with coach Enzo Maresca subtly suggesting that the club has not ruled out a potential move for the forward.

Amid the ongoing speculation tying Osimhen to Chelsea, fresh reports now reveal that Italian Serie A side, Juventus, are intensifying their efforts to secure a deal for the striker.

Juventus to rival Chelsea for Osimhen

According to a fresh report from The Daily Briefing, Juventus have recently reached out to their Serie A rivals to discuss a potential deal for Osimhen.

The report highlights that the Old Lady are keen on the Nigerian striker amid uncertainty surrounding Dusan Vlahovic’s future.

Additionally, the outlet claims Juventus are also considering a move for Joshua Zirkzee, following his underwhelming start at Manchester United. Osimhen, meanwhile, is reportedly valued at €75 million.

Juventus’ renewed interest in Osimhen is hardly surprising, given the striker's remarkable form since joining Galatasaray.

According to Fotmob data, the Nigerian forward has contributed to 11 goals in just 10 appearances for the Istanbul side this season, underlining his status as one of Europe’s most in-form players.

Chelsea, however, remain firmly in the hunt for a new striker and could be prepared to engage in a bidding war for Osimhen should the need arise.

Galatasaray president speaks on signing Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Galatasaray’s president has spoken about signing Osimhen permanently.

President Dursun Ozbek stated that the Istanbul club would be interested in signing the Nigerian striker on a permanent basis but would need to consider its spending limits before facilitating any deal.

