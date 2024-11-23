The immediate future of Victor Osimhen continues to cause a stir following his impressive form in Turkey with Galatasaray

The saga surrounding Victor Osimhen's potential permanent move to Galatasaray continues to evolve, becoming increasingly complex and intriguing.

The Nigerian striker, eager for a permanent departure from Napoli, has been strongly linked with staying in Istanbul, especially given his electrifying performances for the club.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europa League match between Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur at Rams Park. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

Since his debut against Rizespor, Osimhen has been unstoppable, contributing to 11 goals in just nine appearances—a remarkable stat highlighted by Fotmob.

The prolific forward, showing no signs of slowing down, has even dropped hints about extending his stay at Galatasaray.

However, with Napoli insisting on a full transfer fee from any suitor, Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek has now clarified the club's position on securing the Nigerian star on a permanent basis.

Galatasaray president speaks on signing Osimhen

In an interview relayed by Kontra Spor, the Galatasaray president expressed the club’s desire to sign Osimhen permanently while acknowledging that their ability to do so hinges on financial limitations.

"Osimhen is a Galatasaray player. He is a very successful player, and we are proud to have Turkish football fans watch such a talent,” Ozbek stated.

“This is part of Galatasaray's mission. Look back—Sneijder, Drogba, Hagi, Icardi, Osimhen... Galatasaray has always played a pioneering role in showcasing world-class stars to Turkish fans. Osimhen is with us this season, and at the end of the season, during the transfer period, every club will want to sign him. However, one of the key factors will be spending limits.”

He further elaborated on the situation, emphasising the club’s priorities:

“It’s too early to discuss specifics. As you know, transfers depend on financial limits. For now, Galatasaray remains fully focused on its main goal: securing the fifth star in the league by winning the title this season.

That is the club’s most important vision. Galatasaray aims to provide its fans, and Turkish football as a whole, the opportunity to witness world-class stars."

Osimhen continues to be instrumental for the Yellow and Reds, contributing significantly to their pursuit of the UEFA Europa League crown and the Turkish league title.

With his future still uncertain, the story of Osimhen promises to remain one of football's most intriguing narratives to follow.

