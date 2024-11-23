Galatasaray secured a hard-fought victory in the Turkish Super Lig fixture against basement side, Bodrumspor

The Istanbul powerhouse required the heroics of substitute forward, Michy Batshuayi, to claim victory on the night

Former Chelsea attacker, Hakim Ziyech, produced the miss of the season after being played through on goal by Victor Osimhen

Galatasaray may have ultimately secured a victory against Bodrumspor, but the match felt more like a test of their own making than a challenge imposed by their opponents.

The Istanbul giants, heavy favourites heading into the game, were handed a golden opportunity to dominate when Bodrumspor defender, Ege Bilsel, received a second yellow card for a reckless foul, leaving his side down to 10 men.

Many expected Okan Buruk's side to capitalise and cruise to an emphatic win, but that wasn’t the case. Despite creating a barrage of chances—including an astonishing 20 in the second half, as reported by FotMob—the Yellow and Reds struggled to convert their dominance into goals.

In the end, it was substitute Michy Batshuayi who came to Galatasaray’s rescue, scoring the decisive goal that sealed the narrow win.

The match, however, will likely be remembered for a jaw-dropping moment of missed opportunity. Former Chelsea star, Hakim Ziyech, managed to miss an open goal, a mistake that left fans in disbelief.

Hakim Ziyech misses an open goal

The former Chelsea star, who came on as a second-half substitute for Yunus Akgün, produced a moment that left fans in disbelief—a glaring miss with the goal at his mercy.

The 31-year-old was set up brilliantly by Victor Osimhen, who played him through on goal. With the net wide open, Ziyech needed only to tap the ball in for what should have been one of the easiest goals of his long career.

However, to the shock of many, the Moroccan forward fired the ball high and wide, squandering a golden opportunity.

Dubbed by many as the "miss of the season," the blunder has sparked widespread reactions among fans, who are still struggling to understand how he missed from just four yards out.

Galatasaray will, however, be looking to quickly put the Ziyech miss behind them as they aim to maintain their impressive form, which recently saw them set a new record against AZ Alkmaar.

