Galatasaray are not making their desire to sign striker Victor Osimhen on a permanent deal a secret

The Super Eagles forward has impressed early into his season-long loan since joining from Napoli

The Turkish club’s president spoke on the possibility of the transfer and appeared to drop a major hint

Galatasaray president has spoken about Victor Osimhen's future and appeared to have dropped a major hint about the loan forward ahead of the January transfer window.

The Turkish champions are not hiding their desire to make the move for Osimhen permanent after he impressed early and became a fan favourite at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring his first goal for Galatasaray against Kasimpasa. Photo by Seskim Photos.

Source: Getty Images

However, as other top European clubs are interested, they must contend with Napoli’s insistence on receiving his full €75 million release clause or no deal.

Galatasaray’s president speaks on Osimhen

Gala president Dursun Ozbek has been speaking about the Nigerian forward a lot lately, and his recent comment reaffirms the club's interest in the player.

“Osimhen is a Galatasaray player. He is a very successful player. We are proud to have Turkish football fans watch such a player,” he told Kontra Spor.

“This is one of Galatasaray's missions. Look back; Sneijder, Drogba, Hagi, Icardi, Osimhen. Galatasaray has a pioneering role in this sense, a mission to have Turkish people watch world stars. Osimhen is our player this season.

“At the end of the season, during the transfer period, of course, all clubs, everyone wants to transfer Osimhen. One of the most important factors is spending limits,” he added.

Despite the concerns that the Lions may not be able to afford the striker, the club's deputy president Abdallah Kavukcu bragged on TV that they are financially capable of buying many of him.

“If Galatasaray wants a player, we will be at that table. Galatasaray has the power to make the right transfers at the points determined by our coach. We have the power to buy more Osimhens,” he said via Forca Cimbom.

Osimhen sends message to Napoli

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen sent a warning to Napoli after news emerged that the Italian club had begun negotiating with Serie A rivals over a swap deal.

The former LOSC Lille forward is determined to decide his future on his terms and would not let his parent club push him to wherever they want as they tried last summer.

