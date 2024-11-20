Galatasaray Manager Explains Why Victor Osimhen Is Better Than Erling Haaland
- Victor Osimhen has been hailed as the best striker in football presently by Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk
- The Galatasaray forward has been in scintillating form for club and country since his summer transfer to Turkey
- Osimhen remains one of the most sought-after forwards in Europe and is expected to leave Napoli permanently
Galatasaray coach Okan Buruk has named Victor Osimhen as the best striker in the world presently, even better than Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.
The 25-year-old Nigerian forward, who joined the Turkish outfit on loan in September, has instantly become a fan favourite following his superb performances for the Yellow-Reds.
Osimhen has scored a whopping eight goals and created four assists in just nine games played for Galatasaray in all competitions, driving Buruk’s team to the top of the Super Lig, per Transfer Markt.
Meanwhile, Haaland has also netted 15 goals in all competitions this season for Manchester City, although his all-round performances seem below par compared to previous seasons.
Why Buruk believes Osimhen is better
While Buruk’s statement about Osimhen being better than Haaland proves to be controversial when the stats of both players are compared, the Galatasaray coach has explained the reason behind his confession.
The Galatasaray manager stated that the Nigerian forward’s recent performances have set him apart from the former Borussia Dortmund striker, Soccernet reports.
“There are not many elite strikers in Europe,” Buruk said. “Haaland may come to mind first, but since Manchester City have lost in recent weeks, I would say Osimhen is the best right now.”
Buruk is confident Osimhen will lead Galatasaray’s attack superbly this season and hopefully lead the club to win multiple titles before his loan deal expires at the end of the season.
Buruk drops hint on Osimhen’s future
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Buruk had shed light on Victor Osimhen's loan move and his future at the Turkish champions when his loan spell expires in the summer.
The 25-year-old’s future was a hot topic throughout the summer but he failed to land any top move after Napoli frustrated Paris Saint-Germain and Al-Ahli, and Chelsea could not agree on personal terms.
He took advantage of the Turkish league, still open after the European deadline, to secure the loan move to Istanbul, where he became a fan favourite in two months.
