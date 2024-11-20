Manchester United have been linked with a possible transfer in recent times following the appointment of Ruben Amorim

The twists surrounding the immediate future of Victor Osimhen are endless, especially given the forward's impressive form with Galatasaray.

The Napoli loanee, who continues to be linked with potential transfers to several clubs across Europe, was recently associated with a move to Manchester United.

According to a report by the media outlet Livescore, the Premier League club is willing to offer Joshua Zirkzee along with a transfer fee in the region of €30 million for the Nigerian striker.

However, amid this fresh report of Manchester United's keen interest in Osimhen, a new update has emerged, outlining Napoli's stance on a potential permanent transfer of the forward.

Napoli hands Man United condition for Osimhen's transfer

According to a report from the media outlet Tutto Napoli, the Italian Serie A giants are open to selling Osimhen to the Premier League outfit; however, only for a fee and without any players included in the deal.

Reports indicate that a permanent transfer for Osimhen is estimated to command a fee in the region of €80 million.

This fee, however, might pose a slight obstacle to any deal materialising, especially considering that Manchester United, under Jim Ratcliffe's ownership, has adopted a more prudent approach to transfer dealings.

Amid Manchester United's interest in the forward, Galatasaray continues to push for the possibility of tying Osimhen to a permanent stay at Rams Park in Istanbul.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Osimhen.

Osimhen’s close friend confirms United’s interest

Legit.ng in another report detailed that a close friend of Osimhen, Buchi Laba, has confirmed Manchester United’s interest in the Nigerian striker.

The popular journalist reported that the Premier League club has reached out to Napoli regarding the potential signing of Osimhen.

However, he also highlighted that Napoli has responded to their inquiry, stating that the Premier League giant should wait until the summer of 2025 before making a bid for Osimhen. Swirling reports have also indicated Newcastle United’s interest in the Nigerian forward.

