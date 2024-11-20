The immediate future of Victor Osimhen is quickly heralding the scenes as the winter transfer window nears

The Nigerian forward, currently on loan at Galatasaray, is linked with a permanent transfer to the Turkish outfit

A fresh report detailing that parent club Napoli has handed Galatasaray a blow in their pursuit of the striker has surfaced

What will become of Victor Osimhen's immediate future is definitely one of the most talked-about transfer topics across footballing circles currently.

The Nigerian forward, who witnessed his future dominate the summer window, is poised once again to headline the transfer headlines, judging by the speculations.

The marquee Nigerian striker is currently linked with a move to several Premier League clubs, while Galatasaray are working overtime to ensure they secure the forward on a permanent contract.

However, amid Galatasaray's pursuit of a permanent deal for the forward, a report has surfaced detailing that the Turkish club has been dealt a blow following Napoli's latest stance on the forward's future.

Galatasaray handed fresh Osimhen blow

According to a report from media outlet BSNSports, the Italian club has rejected Galatasaray's bid for the striker.

Galatasaray initially made a flat bid of €25 million, with an additional €50 million set to be paid in instalments.

However, the report states that Napoli are far from satisfied with the offer and are holding out for a lump-sum payment rather than instalment-based payments.

The Nigerian forward continues to be linked with several top clubs, and most recently, a report from Livescore details that Premier League outfit, Manchester United, has joined the growing list of clubs interested in the striker.

What lies ahead for Osimhen’s future remains uncertain, but it’s certainly one to keep a close eye on.

Osimhen’s close friend confirms United’s interest

Legit.ng in another report detailed that a close friend of Osimhen, Buchi Laba, has confirmed Manchester United’s interest in the Nigerian striker.

The popular journalist reported that the Premier League club has reached out to Napoli regarding the potential signing of Osimhen.

However, he also highlighted that Napoli has responded to their inquiry, stating that the Premier League giant should wait until the summer of 2025 before making a bid for Osimhen.

Swirling reports have also indicated Newcastle United’s interest in the Nigerian forward.

