The Super Eagles of Nigeria concluded their AFCON 2025 qualifier with a defeat to Rwanda in Uyo

Nigerians have not taken kindly to the result, particularly because it came with a poor performance

An ex-official of the team has defended the players, claiming they have given their all despite the situation

A former official of the Super Eagles has moved in the defence of the national team players amid criticisms from Nigerians after their defeat to Rwanda in Uyo.

The Super Eagles wrapped up their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a 2-1 loss, throwing away the lead after the 80th minute to the Amavubi.

Nigeria secured qualification with two games to spare and finished top of Group D, but the fans are unimpressed with the team's performance at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium.

Ex-official defends Super Eagles

Former international and coordinator of the Super Eagles has defended the players and claimed they deserve praise despite their defeat to Rwanda in Uyo.

“These are players that don’t put money first before playing for Nigeria, even though they are being owed, you wouldn’t hear from them, that is discipline, commitment to their motherland,” he said as quoted by Score Nigeria.

“These are players that showed total commitment to their coaches, the Nigeria Football Federation and their country Nigeria. Each player even forgets his star status at club level. They fight for this country.”

Pascal hit back at claims Nigeria did Rwanda a favour by losing in an attempt to sabotage Libya from qualifying. He claimed the loss resulted from players who hadn't played in a while.

Reports in the Nigerian media suggest that the Super Eagles will have a foreign manager before the next international break in March, while Eguavoen will remain the NFF’s technical director.

Nigeria faces an uphill task of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after securing three points from the opening four games.

Eguavoen aims dig at strikers

Legit.ng reported that Eguavoen stylishly slammed Super Eagles forwards after the defeat to Rwanda for their inability to convert their chances during the game.

The interim head coach claimed he did everything possible even though he admitted that the team needs a potent creator to put the forwards in a good scoring position.

