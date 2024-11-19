Osimhen, Boniface Break Silence After Super Eagles Lost to Rwanda in Uyo

The Super Eagles of Nigeria were defeated in their final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers match

The Amavubi of Rwanda upset Nigeria 2-1 at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo

Strikers Victors Osimhen and Victor Boniface have broken their silence on social media after the loss

Super Eagles forwards Victor Osimhen and Victor Boniface have broken their silence on social media after Nigeria qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations despite the loss to Rwanda.

The Amavubi of Rwanda upset the three-time African champions with a comeback 2-1 win at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo yesterday evening.

As noted by CAF Online, Nigeria qualified as Group D winners regardless, but Rwanda’s win was not enough for them as Benin Republic secured a hard-fought draw in Tripoli to clinch the second spot.

Osimhen and Boniface break silence

Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface was preferred to start ahead of Osimhen by interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen as he continues to search for his first national team goal.

He failed to score as frustration continues to grow among Nigerians over his inability to replicate his club form for the national team over a year since his debut.

The Germany-based striker, who missed AFCON 2023 due to injury, appears unperturbed as he shared the team's photo on his Instagram page with the caption, “AFCON ticket secured."

Osimhen has been in and out of the Super Eagles since the AFCON final in February due to injury. He played only four games in the qualifying campaign, three of which came off the bench and scored two goals.

The Galatasaray forward shared three photos of himself in action against Rwanda on his Instagram page with no caption.

There are no international games until March 2025, when the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers will resume.

Boniface sends money to fans

Legit.ng reported that Boniface transferred money to fans when they surrounded the national team bus at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo on Saturday.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker spotted a fan raising his phone with his account number. He was generous enough to send an undisclosed amount and gestured that it should be shared.

What next for the Super Eagles?

Legit.ng analysed what next for the Super Eagles and the Nigerian Football Federation after the team secured AFCON 2025 tickets despite the final-day loss to Rwanda.

The topmost priority for the federation will be to sort the permanent head coach of the senior national team after Eguavoen led the team through qualifiers as interim.

