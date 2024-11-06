The Super Eagles are at risk of missing out on consecutive FIFA World Cups if they don't turn things around

Nigeria has started the 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign poorly, with three points from the opening four games

Legendary football Nwankwo Kanu has aimed a dig at the players, questioning their commitment to the nation

Super Eagles legend Nwankwo Kanu has issued a wake-up call to the national team players after their poor start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

The national team reached the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and have been near flawless in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers, but their World Cup qualifying series has been poor.

Jose Peseiro and Finidi George have managed two games each, and in those four games, the team have picked up three points against Lesotho, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Benin Republic.

They drew games against the first three and agonisingly lost 2-1 to Benin Republic in June, the last match of the Finidi era before the former Ballon d'Or nominee resigned, as noted by Goal.

Kanu call out Super Eagles stars

Former Arsenal star Kanu has issued a wake-up call to Super Eagles players over their performances, claiming coaches can't continue to take the fall for the results.

“They are very important. They can’t be doing well in their various clubs and then come to the national team they will not do the same. No,” he told Brila.

“When you come to the national team you give more than what you give to the clubs. Kanu said. “You can’t wear that jersey and be slacking. If you’re giving your club 100%, give us 200%.”

He admitted that the players are showing improvement under Eguavoen in the AFCON 2025 qualifier, in which they are one point away from qualifying for the tournament in Morocco next year.

Kanu tips Eguavoen for Super Eagles' job

Legit.ng reported that Kanu tipped Eguavoen for the Super Eagles' permanent job after impressing in the four games he has managed as the interim head coach.

The Enyimba chairman claimed if he were in charge, he would have approved his permanent appointment already, but the NFF continues searching for a foreign coach.

