Nigeria and Benin Republic clinched the two AFCON 2025 tickets in Group D of the qualifying campaign

Rwanda narrowly missed out on goal difference despite their impressive win over the Super Eagles in Uyo

Libya finished bottom of the group with five points but refused to take responsibility for their failure

A former Libya international goalkeeper has accused the Super Eagles of Nigeria of sabotage after their national team missed out on qualification for AFCON 2025.

Nigeria and Benin Republic secured the two AFCON 2025 slots in Group D of the qualifying series, with Libya and Rwanda missing out despite their 2-1 win over the Super Eagles.

As noted by CAF Online, only Nigeria qualified before the final match day, with the other three teams needing results and favour to make it, and Benin did.

The Beninoise were nearly undone by Nigeria's loss to Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, but their goal difference and head-to-head record saved them.

Libya accuses Nigeria of sabotage

Former Libyan goalkeeper Jamal Al-Wakhi has slammed the Super Eagles and accused them of intentional sabotage in ensuring the Mediterranean Knights don't make it to AFCON 2025.

“We are suffering from the repercussions of this match, which is the reason for our problems in not qualifying for the African Cup,” he wrote on his Facebook page, as quoted by Libya 24.

“Nigeria took revenge on Libya in football and got 3 points, won the case in CAF, gave the match to Rwanda and underestimated Libyan football. So who is responsible for all this chaos that happened?”

The former Al Madina star’s claims are wide off the mark, as Nigeria's loss to Rwanda did not affect their chances. Libya needed to beat Benin at least 4-0 but drew 0-0. Even if Nigeria had won, Libya wouldn't qualify.

Libya reopens CAF verdict appeal

Legit.ng reported that Libya reopened their appeal against CAF verdict on the airport hostage saga involving the Super Eagles of Nigeria after failing to qualify for AFCON 2025.

The Libyan Football Federation took the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sports, which has accepted and scheduled a hearing for the end of November.

