The Super Eagles of Nigeria have safely arrived in the country after their terrible ordeal in Libya

Nigerian players were held hostage for about 16 hours at the Al Abaq International Airport

Team captain William Troost-Ekong has confirmed the team are back safely in the country

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has confirmed that the team are back safe and sound in the country after their ordeal in Libya in the last 24 hours.

The team was held hostage by Libyan authorities at the Al Abraq International Airport after redirecting their flight and denying them access to basic amenities.

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong playing for Super Eagles at AFCON 2023. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Ekong united with his teammates and boycotted the match, citing unfavorable conditions and security of life as their reason after their mistreatment.

Ekong releases statement

Ekong, through his social media pages, has confirmed that the players and staff of the national team are back in the country through the Mallam Aminu International Airport.

“BACK HOME 🇳🇬 SAFE & SOUND. Proud of this team, NAIJA SPIRIT can’t be broken. Throw at us what you want, it’s in our blood to overcome. I've seen a lot in my 10 years with this group, but nothing like this, an experience that has brought us even closer TOGETHER,” he wrote.

“My last words about this and I look forward to continue our journey to the AFCON 2025 next month in November on the right way. Our goal of doing the best for Nigerian football won’t ever change. Now time to chop swallow & rest!”

Nigerians have praised the Al-Kholood defender for showing exceptional leadership qualities and guiding his team through the turbulent hours in Libya.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) acknowledged the incident in an official statement and launched an investigation into it, with the next action expected in the coming days or weeks.

Osimhen condemns Libya's hostility

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen condemned Libya's hostility towards his national teammates at the Al Abaq International Airport on arrival in the country.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year, who missed the games due to injury, took to social media to call relevant authorities to investigate the barbaric act.

