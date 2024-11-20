Benin Republic booked their AFCON 2025 ticket after a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Libya in Tripoli

The Cheetahs’ players and staff were assaulted by Libyan authorities at the stadium after the match

Head coach Gernot Rohr showed his scarred face during a TV interview after arriving in Cotonou

Benin Republic head coach Gernot Rohr has shown proof of the assault on him and his team at the Tripoli International Stadium after their match against Libya.

The Cheetahs of Benin battled for a 0-0 draw away in Libya to finish second in Group D and qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Libyans did not take things lightly, and according to , the national team players and staff were held hostage in the locker room before they were assaulted in the team bus.

71-year-old head coach Rohr was said to have been punched in the face by a Libyan policeman during the incident on the Beninoise team bus.

Rohr shows Libya's assault scar

Rohr, the former head coach of the Nigerian national team, granted an interview to Canal+ after his team arrived safely but bruised in Cotonou yesterday.

During the live TV session, his red face was visible, confirming that the Libyans assaulted the staff and players of Benin Republic after the match in Tripoli.

Libya held the Super Eagles hostage last month, forcing a cancellation of their matchday four match, which CAF eventually ruled and awarded Nigeria three points and three goals.

The Libyan Football Federation was also fined USD 50,000 for the incident, the noise of which is still dominating headlines in the Nigerian and African media.

The Libyan FF have taken their appeal against CAF’s verdict to the Court of Arbitration for Sports, who have accepted and scheduled a hearing on it.

Rohr slams CAF after arriving in Libya

Legit.ng previously reported that Gernot Rohr called out CAF after arriving at Libyan airport with his Benin Republic players for the crucial AFCON 2025 qualifier match.

The German head coach claimed he is surprised that CAF could allow the North Africans to host a match at home after the Super Eagles' hostage ordeal a month ago.

