The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have released the nominees for the Women's Awards

Two Super Falcons stars were nominated: captain Rasheedat Ajibade and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie

Reigning women's player of the year and record winner Asisat Oshoala was snubbed from the list

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have released the nominee's list for the 2024 Women's Player of the Year as two Super Falcons stars made the list, but there was a notable snub.

CAF delayed the announcement of the nominees as they wanted the Women's Champion League to reach a decisive stage, with the final set to take place between TP Mazembe and FAR Rabat on Saturday.

Rasheedat Ajibade rallying her teammates during Nigeria vs Spain at the Paris Olympics. Photo by Robert Cianflone.

Source: Getty Images

The men's nominee's list was downsized from 10 to five yesterday, with the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations MVP William Troost-Ekong a notable omission.

Ajibade, Nnadozie nominated for WPOTY

CAF announced the nominees via its social media handles, with Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie making the list.

Current holder and record six-time winner Asisat Oshoala was unsurprisingly left out after an underwhelming final season at Barcelona before joining Bay FC in the NWSL.

Ajibade was pivotal to Atletico Madrid Feminino, while current goalkeeper of the year Nnadozie, who was again nominated for the goalkeeper of the year, was crucial for Paris FC.

The Nigerian women received three nominations for the national team of the year, with the Super Falcons, Falconets, and Flamingos nominated in that category.

CAF Women's Champions League semi-finalist Edo Queens were nominated for the Club of the Year. Emem Essien and Monle Oyono were named in the Interclub Player of the Year.

Chiamaka Okwuchukwu and Flourish Sabastine are the Nigerian contingent for the Young Player of the Year for the award scheduled for Morocco on December 16.

Eguavoen sends a message to Flamingos

Legit.ng reported that Austin Eguavoen sent a message to Flamingos after they won their three Group A games to progress to the quarter-final of the U17 Women's World Cup.

The NFF technical adviser and Super Eagles interim head coach applauded the Bankole Olowookere-led team and claimed they are a testament to Nigeria's talents.

Source: Legit.ng