The Flamingos beat host country Dominican Republic 1-0 to win Group B of the 2024 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup

Nigeria's Women's U17 team left it late through Shakirat Moshood's late long-range effort to defeat their opponents

Super Eagles interim coach Augustine Eguavoen has sent a message of appreciation and support to the team

Super Eagles interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen has sent a message to the U17 Women's team Flamingos after reaching the 2024 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup quarter-final.

The young women were made to work for their three points against host country Dominican Republic in their final Group A game, with Shakirat Moshood's late strike winning the game.

Shakirat Moshood celebrates with her teammates after scoring the winner for Flamingos again the Dominican Republic. Photo by Buda Mendes.

Source: Getty Images

Flamingos progressed as group winners after thrashing New Zealand 4-1 in the opening match, followed by another comprehensive 4-0 victory over Ecuador in the second game, confirming their quarter-final slot.

The win against Dominican Republic yesterday helped them maintain a perfect record in the group stage and set up a quarter-final date with familiar foe, the United States of America.

Eguavoen sends message to Flamingos

The Nigerian Football Federation’s technical director, Eguavoen, was impressed by the team's display so far and took to his official X account to send a message of appreciation and support to the team.

“Just amazing! Congratulations to our Extraordinary Flamingoes. A testament to the amazing young talents coming through in the Nigerian Football System. We keep going,” he wrote.

The match was historic for the hosts. According to FIFA, it was the most-watched game of any Dominican Republic national team, with a record attendance of 13,535.

