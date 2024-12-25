Chelsea and Fulham will clash at Stamford Bridge in a London derby on Premier League’s Boxing Day fixtures

Seven places and 10 points separate the two sides on the table, and about a 10-minute drive in South West London

Fulham and Super Eagles midfielder Alexander Iwobi has sounded a warning of war to Enzo Maresca's team

Super Eagles midfielder Alex Iwobi has fired a warning to Chelsea ahead of the London derby during the Premier League’s matchday 17 on Boxing Day.

The English top flight is one of the leagues which do not go on break over the festive period as they continue playing games before the mid-season break introduced recently.

Alex Iwobi celebrates with Raul Jimenez after the striker scored for Fulham against Arsenal. Photo by Justin Tallis.

Source: Getty Images

Fulham will travel down the street to play local rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Boxing Day, and both sides are already talking tough ahead of the match.

Iwobi fires warning to Chelsea

Fulham midfielder Iwobi has sent a warning to Chelsea before their Boxing Day clash at Stamford Bridge, claiming it will be a derby war against a talented side.

“Confident team. They have got so many talented players, not just the eleven. But the players they can bring on as well can impact the game,” he told Fulham’s official website.

“It is another derby. So I am sure how good you are is going to be out the window. It is going to be a war.”

Iwobi has been one of the team's best players this season. As noted by Transfermarkt, he has contributed five goals and three assists under head coach Marco Silva.

The two teams are one of the closest neighbours in football. Chelsea’s graphics promoting the match featured a picture of Stamford Bridge from the top of Craven Cottage, showing how close the two teams are.

Iwobi gives back to London community

Legit.ng reported that Alex Iwobi distributed Christmas gifts to families in London to celebrate the festive period and give back to the community he grew up in.

The Nigerian-born London-raised star distributed the food through his food shop AleXpress, located close to the primary school he attended while growing up.

