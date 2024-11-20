Napoli have reportedly turned down Galatasaray's latest offer for the signing of Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen

The marquee Napoli striker remains linked with several clubs both within and outside Europe's footballing circle

A report detailing that Napoli are considering a special transfer deal for the combative centre-forward has recently surfaced

Every day brings a new update on the immediate future of Victor Osimhen.

The marquee Nigerian striker, who remains linked with several clubs across Europe, is highly likely to complete a permanent transfer away from Napoli in the summer transfer window.

However, ahead of next summer's window and the growing interest from several clubs in the Nigerian forward, Napoli are exploring possible means to ensure the current Galatasaray loanee secures a deal that would largely favour the club.

Victor Osimhen warms up prior to the UEFA Europa League match between Galatasaray A.S. and Tottenham Hotspur. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

According to a fresh report, the Italian Serie A outfit is now considering a swap deal with AC Milan for Osimhen.

Napoli considers Osimhen's transfer to Milan

According to a report captured by This Day Sports, the Italian club is open to transferring Osimhen to AC Milan in exchange for Rafael Leao.

This potential move is closely tied to Napoli's efforts to secure Georgian attacker Kvicha Kvaratskelia to a new deal.

The 23-year-old has attracted interest from several clubs across Europe, and Napoli may struggle to secure a new contract with the former Lokomotiv Moscow forward. As a result, a swap deal involving Osimhen and Leao has emerged as a possible solution.

Milan have not hidden their interest in the Nigerian forward, with recent reports from Calcio Mercato confirming the Rossoneri's desire to sign Osimhen.

Additionally, rumours about a possible January sale of Osimhen are circulating, suggesting that the Galatasaray loanee could be on the move during the winter transfer window.

Napoli hands Man United Osimhen blow

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Napoli has handed Man United a fresh blow amid their pursuit of Osimhen.

The Premier League outfit had proposed a player-plus-cash deal for a possible transfer of the striker. However, the Italian Serie A outfit is holding out for a cash-only transfer, which could possibly be in the region of €80 million in the summer of 2025.

Source: Legit.ng