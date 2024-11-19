Brahim Diaz netted an impressive first-half hat trick for Morocco in their 7-0 defeat of Lesotho

AFCON 2025 host Morocco qualified for the tournament in style with 18 points and 26 goals scored

The Real Madrid attacker currently leads the qualifying campaign's top scorers chart with seven goals

Brahim Diaz is settling into African football nicely after switching his international allegiance to represent Morocco after playing for Spain at youth levels.

The Real Madrid attacker confirmed his switch in March, a month after the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, which was won by the host country.

Brahim Diaz lined up between Achraf Hakimi and Sofyan Amrabat during his debut for Morocco against Angola. Photo by Fadel Senna/AFP.

Morocco will host the 2025 edition and have qualified for the tournament in style, winning all six games in the group stage to amass 18 points, scoring 26 goals, with Diaz among the top scorers.

Legit.ng looks at the top scorers of the AFCON 2025 qualifiers.

Top scorers of AFCON 2025 qualifier

1. Brahim Diaz

Diaz has made the right-wing forward of the Atlas Lions his since switching his international allegiance. As noted by Transfermarkt, he has seven goals in eight appearances for the country, all of which have come in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers, including a hat trick in the 7-0 win over Lesotho.

2. Serhou Guirassy

Guirassy has been one of the best players in Africa in the past three years. He earned a move to Borussia Dortmund after helping Stuttgart qualify for the UEFA Champions League. He has scored six goals in the AFCON qualifiers and could increase his tally against Tanzania today.

3. Amine Gouiri

Gouiri switched his international allegiance from France to Algeria last year and has been with the North Africans since. He has four goals in the AFCON qualifying series, including one in the 5-1 win over Liberia on Sunday.

As noted by Daily Sports, seven players have three goals each, including Senegal’s Sadio Mane, Morocco’s Soufiane Rahimi and Egypt's Mahmoud Trezeguet.

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen, who scored 10 goals during the last qualifying series, netted just twice during this edition.

