AFCON 2025 Qualifiers Top Scorers After Brahim Diaz’s First Half Hat Trick for Morocco
- Brahim Diaz netted an impressive first-half hat trick for Morocco in their 7-0 defeat of Lesotho
- AFCON 2025 host Morocco qualified for the tournament in style with 18 points and 26 goals scored
- The Real Madrid attacker currently leads the qualifying campaign's top scorers chart with seven goals
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Brahim Diaz is settling into African football nicely after switching his international allegiance to represent Morocco after playing for Spain at youth levels.
The Real Madrid attacker confirmed his switch in March, a month after the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, which was won by the host country.
Morocco will host the 2025 edition and have qualified for the tournament in style, winning all six games in the group stage to amass 18 points, scoring 26 goals, with Diaz among the top scorers.
Legit.ng looks at the top scorers of the AFCON 2025 qualifiers.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow
Top scorers of AFCON 2025 qualifier
1. Brahim Diaz
Diaz has made the right-wing forward of the Atlas Lions his since switching his international allegiance. As noted by Transfermarkt, he has seven goals in eight appearances for the country, all of which have come in the AFCON 2025 qualifiers, including a hat trick in the 7-0 win over Lesotho.
2. Serhou Guirassy
Guirassy has been one of the best players in Africa in the past three years. He earned a move to Borussia Dortmund after helping Stuttgart qualify for the UEFA Champions League. He has scored six goals in the AFCON qualifiers and could increase his tally against Tanzania today.
3. Amine Gouiri
Gouiri switched his international allegiance from France to Algeria last year and has been with the North Africans since. He has four goals in the AFCON qualifying series, including one in the 5-1 win over Liberia on Sunday.
As noted by Daily Sports, seven players have three goals each, including Senegal’s Sadio Mane, Morocco’s Soufiane Rahimi and Egypt's Mahmoud Trezeguet.
Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen, who scored 10 goals during the last qualifying series, netted just twice during this edition.
Gernot Rohr attacked in Libya
Legit.ng reported that Gernot Rohr was attacked in Libya after his Benin Republic team were trapped in the dressing room of the Tripoli International Stadium.
The German coach initially slammed CAF for letting Libya play at home after they held the Super Eagles hostage last month, only for him to be attacked later.
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Opinion! That's your chance to change your favourite news media. Fill in a short questionnaire
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has four years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. Email: elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com