Victor Boniface has reacted to Nigeria’s disappointing loss to Rwanda in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

The Super Eagles suffered a surprising 2-1 loss at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in their final group game

Nigeria had secured qualification to the 2025 AFCON as Group D winners with 11 points from six games

Victor Boniface has found himself at the center of a heated backlash from Nigerians following the Super Eagles’ surprising 2-1 defeat to Rwanda in their final group game in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The 23-year-old forward was named in the starting line-up ahead of Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen as Augustine Eguavoen made eight changes to the team that drew against Benin.

Victor Boniface has failed to score in 11 appearances for the Super Eagles. Photo credit: Making of Champions/X

Nigeria headed into the contest as favourites despite their ticket to the 2025 AFCON tournament in Morroco already secured. Still, they failed to maintain their one-goal lead as Rwanda ended the Super Eagles' unbeaten run.

According to Pulse Sports, Boniface was assigned a four (4) rating because he continued to struggle and failed to get into the game. He posed no threat in attack and did not attempt to test the Rwanda goalkeeper.

Boniface reacts to Super Eagles’ loss

Meanwhile, Boniface took to social media app Instagram to react to Nigeria’s surprise loss against Rwanda after the Super Eagles ended their AFCON 2025 qualification series.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker, who underperformed according to most Nigerians, expressed his joy at the Super Eagles for securing the ticket to the 2025 AFCON slated for Morocco.

“AFCON ticket secured” Boniface wrote on Instagram.

Boniface’s post angered many Nigerian fans who believed the 23-year-old’s performances for the Super Eagles have been under-par when compared to when he plays for Bayer Leverkusen.

Angry fans tear into Boniface

Angry Nigerian fans expressed their anger at Boniface after the striker’s reaction to Nigeria’s 2-1 loss to Rwanda as many blasted the Super Eagles forward for his performances.

@Toochy01 wrote:

“senior man, time don reach when Nigerians go tell you truth oh.. Germany performance dey different from Naija performance.. wetin dey sup.”

@charles_chuksii also voiced his anger:

“Guy we better tell you truth, na rubbish you de play if you no wan play for your county no de come back for break "

@asekomev also reacted:

“Ur joke is now getting too much, better be serious for once.”

Boniface has featured in 11 matches for Nigeria since making his debut but is yet to score for the Super Eagles.

Eguavoen explains why Boniface struggles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Augustine Eguavoen explained that Boniface’s lack of confidence in the Super Eagles’ colours seems to be a key factor behind his poor performance.

Boniface was largely underwhelming on the night, missing a flurry of chances against the Amavubi.

