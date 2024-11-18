Super Eagles forward Victor Boniface has suffered a lot of injuries throughout his footballing career

The Bayer Leverkusen star was forced to miss Nigeria’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign after an injury setback

Boniface led Bayer Leverkusen to win the club’s first Bundesliga title last season, emerging as the club’s top scorer

Victor Boniface has had a tough career with injuries and the Super Eagles striker is not afraid to show his scars, especially to his teammates.

The 23-year-old forward has missed over 620 days of football action due to one long-term injury or the other, which has forced him to undergo surgery several times in his playing career.

Victor Boniface is expected to lead Nigeria's attack when the Super Eagles tackle Rwanda in the AFCON qualifiers. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Boniface, who is presently with the Super Eagles squad for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Rwanda, has missed top competitions for Nigeria due to injury setbacks, This Day reports.

The Bayer Leverkusen forward was captured showing his injury scars to strike partner, Victor Osimhen during the Super Eagles warm-up session ahead of their AFCON clash.

Boniface will be expected to play a key role in Nigeria’s final game in the AFCON qualifiers against Rwanda as he hopes to get his first goal for the Super Eagles.

Boniface’s long history with injuries

On March 22, 2019, Boniface suffered a Cruciate Ligament tear (ACL) that kept the Nigerian forward sidelined for 178 days, forcing him to miss 34 matches for the Norwegian club Bodø/Glimt and the 2019 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations for Nigeria, Wikipedia reports.

In the 2020/21 season, the forward was sidelined for the longest period of his career after he missed 357 days of action after suffering another ACL tear.

In 2024, Boniface was forced to miss Nigeria’s AFCON campaign after he sustained an adductor injury while in camp with the Super Eagles for the competition.

Per Transfer Markt, this injury forced the Nigerian forward to miss 84 days of action for Nigeria and Bayer Leverkusen.

Boniface disappointed with CAF POTY snub

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Boniface expressed disappointment that he was not nominated for the 2024 CAF Player of the Year Award.

CAF released a list of 10 nominees for the prestigious award, with Super Eagles stars Ademola Lookman and William Troost-Ekong making the cut.

Boniface, who was part of the Bayer Leverkusen squad that won the Bundesliga during the 2023/2024 season, was not named.

