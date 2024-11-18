Benin Republic and Libya will face off in the decisive final group game of the AFCON 2025 qualifiers

Both teams could still qualify as they need different results at the Tripoli International Stadium, Libya

Gernot Rohr's side have suffered a huge blow after an important player withdrew due to an injury

Benin Republic suffered a major setback hours before their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers encounter against Libya at the Tripoli International Stadium.

Gernot Rohr's side will clash with the Mediterranean Knights as they battle to make it to the tournament in Morocco next year, while their opponents could also qualify.

Benin Republic players before their 1-1 AFCON 2025 qualifiers draw against Nigeria. Photo by Sia Kambou/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Cheetahs only have to avoid a heavy defeat in Tripoli to qualify, while their hosts need to score four goals and hope Rwanda don't get a result against Nigeria.

Rohr suffers huge setback

According to Benin Football, key defender Rachid Moumini pulled out of the game due to an injury, compounding Gernot Rohr's concern for the match where his team must avoid a heavy defeat.

JoueursBJ added that Moumini suffered a muscle strain during training and was not considered for selection by the former head coach of the Nigerian national team.

He is a significant loss to the team as he has played every minute of their AFCON 2025 qualifier campaign so far, and it hurts to miss the crucial match. David Kiki replaced him in the lineup.

Rohr subtly appeals to Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Rohr subtly appealed to the Super Eagles for a favour ahead of their AFCON 2025 qualifiers Group D final match day games.

Benin Republic are unlikely to pick a safe win in Tripoli. Hence, the German head coach appealed to his former team not to lose to Rwanda in Uyo to help them progress.

Rohr slams CAF after arriving in Libya

Legit.ng reported that Gernot Rohr called out CAF after arriving at the Libyan airport with his Benin Republic players for the crucial AFCON 2025 qualifier match.

The German head coach claimed he is surprised that CAF could allow the North Africans to host a match at home after the Super Eagles' hostage ordeal a month ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng