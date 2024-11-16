The Super Eagles of Nigeria had already secured qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations ahead of their draw against the Republic of Benin

The score draw against the Cheetahs confirmed the Super Eagles' spot as table toppers in their qualification group

The coach of the Republic of Benin, Gernot Rohr, has subtly asked the Nigerian team for a favour as his side seeks qualification for the Morocco showpiece

The Republic of Benin faces a game of calculations and fine margins as they prepare for their final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Libya.

The Cheetahs, currently in second place in their group, are vying to secure the final qualification spot for next year’s tournament in Morocco.

Benin players pose for a team photograph ahead of the Morocco 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Nigeria. Image: Sia Kambou.

Source: Getty Images

However, their path to qualification is not entirely in their hands. They need help from the Nigerian team to keep their AFCON hopes alive.

As per data courtesy of Fotmob, the Cheetahs, despite sitting second, must defeat Libya and rely on Nigeria to avoid defeat against Rwanda. Only then can they secure a return to Africa’s biggest football stage for the first time since 2019.

This complex scenario of permutations has prompted their coach, Gernot Rohr, to subtly appeal to the Super Eagles for a favour in their upcoming fixture.

Rorh begs Super Eagles for favour

Speaking ahead of the fixture, as reported by Brila.net, the 71-year-old reflected on his team’s draw against Nigeria and the favour his side hopes to receive from the Super Eagles in their final group match.

“It was a fair result, but we were unlucky. If we had taken the chances we created at 1-0, maybe the result would have been different.

“We’ve got to avoid defeat against Libya, but you don’t play for a draw.

“We’ll use the confidence from today to approach the game in Benghazi. Hopefully, the Super Eagles will beat Rwanda in Uyo.”

Nigeria, sitting comfortably atop the group with 11 points, is expected to treat their clash against Rwanda with a relaxed, almost celebratory approach.

Nevertheless, Rohr will be counting on the Super Eagles to maintain their professionalism and secure a victory against the Amavubi, ensuring his side's hopes remain alive.

