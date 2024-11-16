A former Super Eagles international has rated the Nigerian national team as the third-best in Africa

He highlighted that the squad would be the dream of any manager in the world to take charge of

The ex-international also noted that the team is not living up to its potential due to a reason

A former Super Eagles international has spoken highly of the current group of Nigerian national team players but highlighted a major factor holding the team back.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria boast one of the most talented groups of players who are playing and dominating at the top level across many leagues in European football.

The Super Eagles players before their AFCON 2025 match against Benin Republic. Photo by Sia Kambou.

Source: Getty Images

Reigning African footballer of the year Victor Osimhen, German Bundesliga invincible winner Victor Boniface and favourite to win the CAF Best Ademola Lookman are some of the notable players.

What is holding Super Eagles back?

Former Super Eagles midfielder Duke Udi has assessed the team and highlighted its strengths, potentials and what's holding the team back recently.

“This current Super Eagles team can do without anybody. We have a strong team—it’s just about the coaches sitting down, building chemistry, and making the right selections,” he told Brila FM.

“Even if a key player is missing, We have good players to win any game. What we need is just discipline,” he stated. “Once discipline is established, any coach who comes in will thank God for this team.”

“In the whole of Africa, aside from Senegal and Morocco, no team has our depth of talent,” he concluded.

The team finished runners-up at the last Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast and have qualified for the next edition in Morocco with two games to spare.

As noted by Soccernet, the team are flying in the last three months, but the buildup to AFCON 2023 and the following windows have been poor, leaving them on the brink of missing the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

How Libya helped Nigeria

Legit.ng reported on how Libya easily helped Nigeria qualify for AFCON 2025 despite their hostage ordeal at Al Abraq International Airport last month.

The Mediterranean Knights have been involved in three actions, two of which indirectly contributed to the Super Eagles having an easy ride to the tournament in Morocco.

