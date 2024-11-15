Victor Osimhen scored two headers during Galatasaray's 3-2 win over Samsunspor in the Super Lig

One of the headers has earned the Super Eagles forward the broadcaster’s Goal of the Week award

Osimhen scored another header for Nigeria on international duty to maintain their unbeaten run

Victor Osimhen continues to make an impact in the Turkish League since joining Galatasaray on a season-long loan move and has bagged a weekly award yesterday.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray as an escape from Napoli after the Italian Serie A club omitted him from their squad for the season following failed moves away from the club.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring his second goal for Galatasaray vs Samsunspor. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

He has started brightly at the club, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in nine games, and has become a fan favourite at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi in Istanbul.

Osimhen wins award in Turkey

Osimhen scored two headers during Galatasaray's 3-2 win over Samsunspor on Sunday, the final game before he jetted out for the final international break of the year.

Bein Sports Turkiye awarded his first header as the goal of the month after fans of the broadcasters voted it as the best, with more than 50% of the votes.

His second goal that day was opportunistic, taking advantage of defensive lapses by Samsunspor to head the ball into the net over defender Ricky van Drongelen.

As noted by Kontra Spor, the header clocked an incredible speed of 71 KM/hr. It is a difficult feat despite the space and angle when compared to the speed of shots taken with the feet.

Osimhen went on international duty after awards and scored a header to rescue a point for Nigeria against Benin Republic and preserve their unbeaten run in the AFCON 2025 qualifier.

Osimhen risks ban in Turkey

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen risks ban in Turkey after making a UFC signature move on an opponent during a set piece and the centre referee awarded only a yellow card.

The Nigerian got in many duels with Dutch defender Ricky van Drongelen and got frustrated during a set piece, wrestling him to the ground. Fans are calling for retrospective action.

