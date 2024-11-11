Victor Osimhen scored twice to help Galatasaray extend their winning streak with a 3-2 win over Samsunspor

The Super Eagles forward dedicated his goals to his strike partner Mauro Icardi, who suffered an ACL injury

A video has emerged on social media showing Osimhen wrestling down an opponent and was not sent off

Victor Osimhen was the hero for Galatasaray in their 3-2 win over Samsunspor but could soon be a villain after escaping sending off during the match.

Osimhen continued his impressive form since joining the Turkish champions on a season-long loan, scoring two goals, one each in either half of the intense encounter.

Victor Osimhen duelled with Ricky van Drongelen throughout Galatasaray's 3-2 win over Samsunspor. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

The Super Eagles star dedicated the goals to his strike partner Mauro Icardi, who suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament rupture during the Europa League win over Tottenham Hotspur.

He took his tally for the season to eight goals and four assists in nine games since joining the Turkish champions on a season-long loan move from SSC Napoli.

Osimhen risks ban in Turkey

Osimhen picked up a yellow card in the 34th minute of the first half for a tussle with the defender, but some think the Nigerian forward should have been sent off in the action.

As seen in a video on social media, Osimhen was involved in a brawl with Dutch defender Ricky van Drongelen and brought the Samsunspor number 4 down with a UFC move.

Centre referee Halil Umut Meler only issued a yellow card, but according to Gazete Gercek, the Samsunspor fans have called for retrospective action against the striker.

The referee had quite a poor day in office, with Galatasaray fans also protesting the first of the two penalties he awarded to their opponents. Two incidents in one half that influenced the result.

It is unlikely that the Samsunspor fans’ wish would come to pass as the referee saw the incident and awarded a card, not deeming it worthy of a marching order.

Galatasaray's Osimhen vs Napoli's Lukaku

Legit.ng compared Galatasaray's Osimhen to Napoli's Lukaku in attacking numbers after the rounds of games before the final international break of the year.

Neapolitans have set monitoring sights on Osimhen with the striker on loan in Turkey and have compared him to his replacement Lukaku under Antonio Conte.

