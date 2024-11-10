Victor Osimhen has continued with his incredible form for Galatasaray as he found the back of the net against Samsunspor

It took just three minutes for the Nigerian international to find the back of the net in the Super Lig clash

He found the back of the net again in the 55th minute of the encounter with another header from closed range

Nigeria international Victor Osimhen has continued with his electric form for Turkish club Galatasaray, netting a brace against Samsunspor.

The Super Eagles striker netted as early as the third minute, sending the fans inside the Rams Park into the wilds.

Lucas Torreira navigated his way down the right flank before flipping the cross into the danger area.

Victor Osimhen dedicated his 3rd-minute goal against Samsunspor to Mauro Icardi. Photo: Ahmad Mora.

Osimhen rose highest to head the ball straight into the net to send the home fans into celebration.

The Super Eagles striker ran towards the corner flag and raised Mauro Icardi's shirt, dedicating the goal to the injured player.

AA reports that Icardi, 31, underwent an MRI scan to be diagnosed with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and damaged meniscus in his right knee and has been ruled out of the 2024/25 season.

Samsunspor equalised in the 50th-minute courtesy of a fine strike by Olivier Ntcham, but Osimhen restored the lead for the home team five minutes later with another header.

Osimhen's goal tally increases

Osimhen takes his tally this season to eight goals and three assists in nine matches for the Turkish outfit.

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old remains on the radar of several top clubs as Chelsea and Arsenal continue to monitor his situation.

Reports suggest that Galatasaray are also trying to negotiate a permanent deal for the embattled Napoli striker.

It was further gathered that Napoli chiefs are expected to arrive in Istanbul for another showdown talks over the transfer of the former Lille of France striker.

Osimhen's willing to stay at Galatasaray

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osimhen made it clear to Galatasaray's hierarchy that he is willing to stay at the club, provided his transfer fee and desired wage demands are met.

While this news may excite both Osimhen’s fans and Galatasaray supporters, it must be noted that, although these demands may seem straightforward, they could prove to be quite challenging for the club to fulfil.

In addition to the transfer fee, which Galatasaray is still struggling to meet, a report from Forza Cimbom detailed that Osimhen is seeking a salary in the region of €20m to consider making any club move permanent.

