Victor Osimhen entered the history books for Nigeria after grabbing a crucial goal against Benin Republic

The Galatasaray forward rescued a point for the Super Eagles as they secured a 1-1 draw against the Cheetahs

Osimhen has now scored 23 goals since making his debut for the Nigeria national team in 2017

Victor Osimhen’s star continues to rise as he etched his name in Nigeria’s football history by joining Segun Odegbami on the all-time scorers’ chart.

The Galatasaray striker, known for his electric pace and clinical finishing, scored a crucial goal against Benin to rescue a point for Nigeria as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Gernot Rohr's team.

Victor Osimhen rose to second behind Rahidi Yekini on Nigeria's all-time scorers' chart after his goal versus Benin. Photo by Visionhaus

According to Score Nigeria, Benin defender Mohamed Tijani gave the Cheetahs the lead in the 15th minute against the run of play but Nigeria drew level on 81 minutes through another header by Osimhen.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year's goal helped the Super Eagles to win Group D of the 2025 AFCON qualifying series and maintain their unbeaten run under caretaker coach Augustine Eguavoen.

Nigeria presently has 11 points from five matches to go four points clear of second-placed Benin with just one game remaining in the series.

Osimhen makes history with Benin goal

Meanwhile, Osimhen has leaped to joint second in the all-time scorers for the Super Eagles after his equalizer against Benin Republic.

The Galatasaray forward scored his 23rd goal for the national team since making his debut in 2017, equalling the record held by legendary forward, Segun Odegbami.

Only Rashidi Yekini with 37 goals, leads the Galatasaray forward in the all-time top scorers list for Nigeria although it is expected the reigning African Player of the Year will soon catch up with the legend in due time.

Osimhen scores brilliant header vs Benin

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen stole the spotlight once again with a brilliant goal in Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against the Republic of Benin.

The Galatasaray forward, coming off a brace for his Istanbul club, reminded home fans of his impressive talent as he scored a stunning header to bring Nigeria level in the encounter.

The 25-year-old, having missed a big chance in the first half, made amends with a perfectly timed header that sailed effortlessly past the goalkeeper.

