Victor Osimhen is expected to lead the line for the Super Eagles against Benin Republic later today

Nigeria will face their West African neighbours in the match day five of the AFCON 2025 qualifier

The Galatasaray forward will set a record if he scores against the Cheetahs coached by Gernot Rohr

Victor Osimhen is in contention to start for the Super Eagles against Benin Republic later today and is on the verge of setting a new record if he finds the net.

Nigeria are on the brink of qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Morocco next year and only need a point from their games against Benin Republic and Rwanda.

Victor Osimhen in action for the Super Eagles during the AFCON 2023 final against Ivory Coast. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

The Eagles lead Group D with 10 points, while the Gernot Rohr-led side have six points. The Amavubi's have five points, while Libya are bottom of the group with a point.

Osimhen eyes new record against Benin

Osimhen is back to the national team squad after missing the October international games due to a muscle injury suffered for new club Galatasaray against Kasimpasa.

He is expected to start against Benin with Victor Boniface, who started both games in his absence, still struggling to settle into the team and has yet to score his first goal.

According to Soccernet, Osimhen will tie or surpass the legendary Segun Odegbami as the second all-time top scorer for the Eagles if he scores a goal or more against Benin.

Rashidi Yekini is clear in number one with 37 goals, while Odegbami sits second with 23. Osimhen is third with 22 goals after surpassing Yakubu Aiyegbeni in the last break.

As noted by ESPN Africa, the last time Nigeria beat Benin 3-0, Osimhen, who hadn't played for four months, came off the bench and scored within six minutes.

Rohr unsure of Benin's chances

Legit.ng reported that Rohr doubts Benin's chances of winning against Nigeria despite beating the three-time African champions 2-1 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in June.

The German head coach admitted it will be challenging to replicate that feat as the Eagles have most of their top players back now, compared to when they lost in June.

