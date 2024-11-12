Victor Osimhen scored twice for Galatasaray during their 3-2 hard-fought win over Samsunspor on Sunday

The Super Eagles striker continued his impressive form in the absence of injured partner Mauro Icardi

Stat has revealed the incredible speed with which his first header goal travelled before hitting the net

Victor Osimhen scored two headers for Galatasaray against Samsunspor on Sunday, and the first goal was scored at incredible speed before hitting the back of the net.

Osimhen has been in impressive form for Galatasaray since joining the Turkish champions on a season-long loan after Napoli excluded him from their squad.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with the Galatasaray fans after scoring a brace against Samsunspor. Photo by Muhammed Enes Yildirim.

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian forward has settled nicely at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in nine games in all competitions.

Osimhen's header clocked high speed

Osimhen scored two goals in back-to-back games after following up on his brace midweek against Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League with another against Samsunspor.

He started as a lone striker in the absence of Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, who suffered an anterior cruciate ligament rupture injury against Tottenham in midweek.

It took the Super Eagles forward three minutes before he opened the scoring. Former Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira sent an inviting cross into the box, and Osimhen rose highest to connect.

According to Bein Sports data via Turkish outlet Kontra Spor, the header moved at a 71 km/hr speed before hitting the net despite the tight space and angle.

According to Give Me Sport, for context, the fastest shot ever recorded in football was Ronny Heberson’s shot for Sporting CP against Naval in 2006, which clocked a speed of 210 km/hr.

Osimhen's compatriot, Obafemi Martins’ fastest ever shot was his goal for Newcastle against Tottenham in 2009, which clocked a 135 km/hr speed.

Galatasaray's Osimhen vs Napoli's Lukaku

Legit.ng compared Galatasaray's Osimhen to Napoli's Romelu Lukaku in attacking numbers after the rounds of games before the final international break of the year.

Neapolitans have set monitoring sights on Osimhen with the striker on loan in Turkey and have compared him to his replacement Lukaku under Antonio Conte.

