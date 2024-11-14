Libyan national team faces must-win games in their remaining AFCON 2025 qualifiers campaign

The Libyans have one point and have the slimmest chance of qualifying for the tourney in Morocco

Their hopes were dented after a fresh crisis hit the national team camp before the Rwanda game

Libya holds a very tiny chance of qualifying for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next year, but a crisis has hit their preparations for the national team.

The Mediterranean Knights are bottom of Group D after four games and face the Amavubi of Rwanda, who have five points on matchday five, in a must-win encounter.

Libyan players during their training session before the cancelled match against Nigeria. Photo by Libyan FF.

Source: Twitter

Libya have been in disarray since they held the Super Eagles of Nigeria hostage at Al Abraq International Airport last month, and CAF launched an investigation.

CAF landed a heavy sanction on the North Africans, fining them USD 50,000 after awarding the Super Eagles three points and three goals after a fair hearing into the incident.

Libya national team in crisis

Libya will play Rwanda at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali before hosting Benin Republic at the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi to wrap up their qualifying campaign.

According to Libya Akhbar, head coach Nasser Al-Hadhiri has cried out after some top players withdrew from the team for different reasons ahead of the decisive games.

One of the major absentees was Besiktas star Moatasem Al-Musrati, amongst others, who cited poor working conditions in the national team as the reason for his withdrawal.

“Libya is above all, and we will not call up again those who refuse to represent it,” Al-Hadhiri furiously said at his press conference.

He cited the example of top North African stars like Mohamed Salah and Riyad Mahrez, who still play for Egypt and Algeria despite their busy schedules at Liverpool and Al-Ahli.

Libya Al Ahrar TV previously noted that the team planned for early preparations but were hit by a delay due to the Omar Al-Mukhtar Friendly Championship.

How Libya could qualify for AFCON 2025

Legit.ng analysed how Libya could qualify for AFCON 2025 despite CAF's verdict favouring the Super Eagles and leaving the North Africans on the brink of missing out.

Their path to the tournament in Morocco is not in their hands as they will need help from Nigeria, which they mistreated, making it nearly impossible to happen.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng