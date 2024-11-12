Ademola Lookman is the leading contender to win the 2024 African Footballer of the Year Award

The attacker was impressive for both club and country, helping each of them reach at least one final this year

Super Eagles teammate and fellow London-raised star Alex Iwobi has crowned him ahead of the ceremony

Ademola Lookman has received strong backing from one of his Super Eagles teammates ahead of the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year Award in Morocco next month.

Lookman is the leading favourite to win the award after an impressive season for club and country, leading both to at least a final within three months.

Ademola Lookman and Alex Iwobi during their time at Leicester City and Everton. Photo by Plumb Images.

Source: Getty Images

He helped Atalanta beat the invincible German Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League final, scoring an incredible hat trick, while Nigeria fell short in the AFCON final.

As noted by Europa League on X, his treble was the first in the competition’s final, capping off a remarkable season for him in Bergamo.

Iwobi crowns Lookman CAF POTY

Lookman's fantastical season has already been rewarded with a Ballon d'Or nomination, and he finished 14th when the final rankings were unveiled on October 30.

He received a first-place vote from the Nigerian jury, becoming the first ever Super Eagles player to receive such a vote, and he got spread across multiple countries.

All these accolades have made him the favourite to succeed compatriot and Galatasaray loan forward Victor Osimhen as the reigning African Best Footballer.

As seen in a video shared by Alex Iwobi on Snapchat, the Fulham forward, alongside Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina and Lookman, was on the flight for the international break when Iwobi hailed Lookman as the African Best.

Nigerians expect Lookman to win and frowned at CAF for omitting Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface after the striker missed AFCON 2023.

4 Nigerians nominated for CAF Awards

Legit.ng analysed Lookman and other Nigerians nominated for the 2024 CAF Men's Award as Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface surprisingly missed out.

The Atalanta forward leads the country's nominees in the different male categories alongside Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng