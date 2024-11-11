Atalanta have proposed a new contract to keep Ademola Lookman in Bergamo following his impressive performances

The Nigerian winger has been offered a new bumper contract set to double his current wage at the Serie A club

Lookman has attracted interest from top European clubs from France and England ahead of next summer’s transfer window

Ademola Lookman’s resurgence at Atalanta is set to earn the Nigerian winger a new contract at the Italian club following his impressive performances.

The 27-year-old Super Eagles winger led the Seria A club to win their first European title after netting a hat-trick in the Europa League final as they beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in May.

According to the Daily Post, Lookman is reportedly wanted by Paris Saint-Germain and had already agreed personal terms with the French club this summer before the deal was blocked by Atalanta.

Following his impressive start to the 2024/25 campaign where he has netted six goals and four assists per Transfer Markt, the Super Eagles winger is expected to be courted again by European big clubs such as Arsenal next summer.

Lookman, who joined Atalanta from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig in 2022, finished 14th in the 2024 Ballon d’Or rankings and is a strong contender to win CAF Men’s Player of the Year.

Atalanta offer Lookman new bumper contract

Meanwhile, Atalanta are desperate to keep Lookman at the club beyond this season and have offered to double the wages of the 27-year-old winger in a new and improved contract, Blueprint reports.

The new deal proposed by the Bergamo club will keep the Super Eagles star in Italy until 2027. It includes an improved pay package totalling €3.5 million per year, making him one of the team's top earners.

Atalanta's new deal will nearly double Lookman's existing deal of €2.3 million at the club and hopefully chase his possible suitors ahead of next summer.

Ademola Lookman sets new record

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lookman's remarkable achievement in the 2024 Ballon d'Or continues to make waves, especially following France Football's release of the voting breakdown.

The Nigerian forward, who was the only African nominated for the prestigious award, finished an impressive 14th in the final rankings, ahead of several elite players.

Lookman, who has maintained his exceptional form, is already eyeing an even higher finish in the 2025 edition.

